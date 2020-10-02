Cuyahoga Falls High School students perform 'Much Ado About Nothing' Oct. 10, 11

Three virtual performances planned

Kent Weeklies
The Cuyahoga Falls High School Theatre Department will have virtual performances of "Much Ado About Nothing." Pictured in the front row from left are: Liz Anderson, Cece Brown, Dylan Watson and Paige Hilliard. In the back row from left are: Mark Appleby, Maxwell Heldreth, Zoe Kubick and Jackie Carleton (seated).

Due to COVID-19, the Cuyahoga Falls High School Theatre Department will offer virtual presentations of its fall production. Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” will be offered to viewers via a live stream on Oct. 10 and 11. The performance, which will take place outside on a specially-created temporary stage (near the tennis courts and practice football field) will be attended by a limited number of friends and family of the cast and crew.

Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. Tickets for the live stream event can be purchased by going to https://cfhstheatre.ludus.com/splash.php