Cuyahoga Falls High School students perform 'Much Ado About Nothing' Oct. 10, 11

Kent Weeklies

Due to COVID-19, the Cuyahoga Falls High School Theatre Department will offer virtual presentations of its fall production. Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” will be offered to viewers via a live stream on Oct. 10 and 11. The performance, which will take place outside on a specially-created temporary stage (near the tennis courts and practice football field) will be attended by a limited number of friends and family of the cast and crew.

Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. Tickets for the live stream event can be purchased by going to https://cfhstheatre.ludus.com/splash.php