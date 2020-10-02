Aurora shred day set for Oct. 17

Kent Weeklies

Aurora is hosting a community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be held in the City Hall parking lot and everything will be shredded on site. Social distancing measures will be enforced.

Residents will be asked to remain in their cars and the boxes will be taken out of their trunk or backseat by city employees for shredding. All employees will wear masks and gloves. Residents are asked to wear masks.

This event is free of charge and is for Aurora residents only. Residents are asked to limit their items to six boxes per household.