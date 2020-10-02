Aurora One Fund gains nearly $2,000

Kent Weeklies

As of last Saturday, the One Fund reached 55.8% of the $67,000 goal. To date, 224 cards were returned out of 9,650 mailed. The business drive accounted for $1,315 and the residential drive accounted for $36,040 for a total of $37,355 and 52.8%.

Those who need a pledge card should call the number below and a card will be mailed. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Aurora, 44202.

The One Fund, your local community fund, is managed by a group of dedicated public-spirited citizens that are all volunteers. There are no paid executives in this organization. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

Any questions concerning the Aurora One Fund can be directed to the Executive Director Joe Kotlin at 330-562-7233 or President John Schamader at 330-562- 0248.