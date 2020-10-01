Two Twinsburg students test positive for COVID-19

TWINSBURG -- Two students -- a middle school-aged student taking classes in-person and an intermediate-age student in the Twinsburg district's virtual academy -- have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday, Superintendent Kathryn Powers said that officials with Summit County Public Health told her about the two positive cases. She added that no other staff or students would be required to quarantine.

"No other students or teachers will be quarantined given our practice of 6 feet or greater social distance while students are on our campuses for class," Powers said.

She added that families with a child who is a classmate of either student who tested positive for COVID-19 received an additional notice.

There have been three other positive COVID-19 cases among students since the district started posting cases on its dashboard online, starting Sept. 8. To date, no staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

To date, the Hudson City Schools has seen nine student cases and two staff cases between the beginning of the school year and Monday. The Nordonia Hills City Schools have reported one student case and one staff case as of Sept. 27 since the beginning of the school year.

In Aurora uring the week of Sept. 28, there were no students who tested positive for COVID-19; three students were asked to quarantine due to possible exposure. There were no reports of staff testing positive or being asked to quarantine this week.