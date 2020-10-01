Stow Munroe Falls Community Foundation to host Craft Beer Festival Oct. 3

Metro Graphics

The Stow Munroe Falls Community Foundation is hosting its annual Craft Beer Festival this Saturday, Oct. 3, with one difference - due to COVID-19, it will be outside.

The eighth annual festival will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Stow Heritage Barn on Young Road in Silver Springs Park.

Samples will be available from seven local breweries: Mucky Duck Brewery, Two Monks Brewing Co., McArthur's Brew House, Eighty-Three Brewery, Hoppin' Frog Brewery, Headtrip Brewery and Hope Tree Brewery.

Tickets are $40 and include 10 4-oz. samples, snacks and food; $20 for food only or designated drivers. There will be raffles for prizes.

Tickets are available at SMFCommunity.org under the Events tab.

Masks should be worn and social distancing practiced when not sitting and drinking. The event is for adults 21 and over.