Legislation to rename Silver Springs Lodge tabled until Oct. 8

STOW – Discussion is expected to continue at City Council's Oct. 8 meeting on a proposal to rename Silver Springs Lodge “The Leona Farris Lodge” in honor of the living matriarch of the city of Stow’s first Black family.

Council member Christina Shaw presented the legislation at council's Sept. 24 meeting but council members chose to table the legislation until the Oct. 8 meeting.

The lodge is located in Silver Springs Park, 5027 Stow Road.

Last month, council voted to ask the Ohio Department of Transportation to rename the bridge on Steels Corners Road that travels over state Route 8 the “John Lewis Bridge.”

Council member Steve Hailer said it was a “wonderful idea" and the renaming of the lodge was “fine” but wanted to get to know Leona Farris better and consider all options. He wanted to delay the decision to the next meeting.

“This proposal screams of education,” said council member Dennis Altieri. “It’s better for the board of education to name a building or consumer and science class with a plaque outside. Then tell the story how the three families came to be on Fishcreek Road.”

Council member Mario Fiocca agreed.

“I’d like to hear more of her story and introduce her to the community and show what she went through and how she went through adversity and triumphed,” Fiocca said. “I’m for this but wait until the next meeting. I want to get it all out there. I don’t think it’s enough to get it done tonight.”

“This woman spanned the city of Stow and didn’t just affect education,” said Mayor John Pribonic. “She was very involved in the city and her children.”

