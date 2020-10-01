Northfield Center's Crystle White marks 100 years

Kent Weeklies

Crystle Leona White was born Sept. 20, 1920 in Lemont Furnace, Pa.

She married Ferman Tailor White on April 4, 1942, and the couple moved to Cleveland, where they raised their five children.

In 1964, they built a home in Northfield Center, where she now lives with her grandson Garrett and his wife Annette Fredericks.

Crystle has been blessed with 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. She loves spending time with her family and she loves to watch the Cleveland Indians.