Nordonia assistant football coach resigns after reported racist remark

MACEDONIA – An assistant coach with Nordonia Hill’s varsity football team resigned early Thursday after reportedly making a racist remark during practice.

In an email sent Thursday, Superintendent Joe Clark said that on Wednesday, Athletic Director Rob Eckenrode told Clark that during football practice, an assistant varsity coach, who was directing the offense, called for a new quarterback.

One player, who is Black, jokingly responded “I’ll play quarterback.” The player does not play quarterback. The coach reportedly responded “I asked for a quarterback, not a quarter Black.”

Clark said that the incident is still being investigated, and that an incident report was filed with the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Educator Conduct Thursday morning.

“Each of you has my promise that our commitment is to enhance learning and remove barriers of any type that inhibit students from reaching their highest potential,” Clark said. “My team and I will not tolerate racism, in any form, anywhere within Nordonia Schools.”

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com