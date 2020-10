Kent Weeklies

The MOMS Club of Hudson will meet Oct. 20 at Colony Park in Hudson for a Halloween Craft and to chat with fellow moms. This is a socially distanced event where masks are required for ages 10 and up. For more information, please send an inquiry to hudsonmomsclub@gmail.com. Those who wish to attend should RSVP by Oct. 15 so there will be time to prepare supplies.