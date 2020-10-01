Fleet Response breaks ground in Hudson

Kent Weeklies

An Independence firm planning to relocate to the city broke ground for a new headquarters building at land it purchased from the city this year off Boston Mills Road for $1.1 million.

Fleet HQ Partners LLC plans to build three buildings on the 45-acre property, starting with a 43,000-square-foot office building for its subsidiary Fleet Response.

Fleet Response is an Independence-based firm that provides claims management, accident management, driver safety training, subrogation and other services to companies that self-insure physical damage to truck and automotive fleets, specialty insurers seeking outsourced support, and delivery contract services.

The property, opposite the River Oaks subdivision a few thousand feet east of Route 8, was purchased by the city through the Summit County Land Bank in 2018 for $70,800.