Food drive set for Nordonia Hills and Twinsburg in October

The Nordonia Hills High School PTSA, along with Building Boosters of Nordonia Hills, Inc., will be hosting the sixth-annual Fill the Bus Campaign to benefit The Emergency Assistance Center (TEAC) in Northfield Center during October.

The community is asked to help in this important food drive to fill a bus with non-perishable food items. So many more people need assistance this year than in past years. The Twinsburg City School District has agreed to join in the effort again and will work to fill a school bus with donations from their students, schools and community. Collection bins will be placed at the schools in both districts.

The following businesses will host community drop-off sites:

In Nordonia Hills, Nordonia Ministerial Association, Drayer Physical Therapy in Macedonia, The Goddard School in Macedonia, Kindercare in Macedonia, and Nordonia Hills Branch of Akron Summit County Library.

In Twinsburg, Twinsburg Public Library, The Goddard School, and the Twinsburg Ministerial Association.

Students, staff and the two communities are asked to leave non-perishable food items in any of the collection bins in these locations.

Volunteers from TEAC and Building Boosters of Nordonia Hills, Inc., will be collecting donations from the schools and community partners’ drop off locations throughout the month and delivering directly to TEAC for labeling and weighing. In 2019 this food drive collected 18,500 pounds of non-perishable food items from both communities. The goal this year is to collect more than 20,000 pounds.

The collection will conclude Oct. 30.

Contact Karen Byers at nhbuildingboosters@roadrunner.com for more information.