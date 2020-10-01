Deadline for Tallmadge Foundation grants is Oct. 15

Kent Weeklies

The Tallmadge Foundation will be accepting Grant Applications for projects, events and programs that are consistent with the Foundation's goals and objectives.

The deadline is Oct. 15. The Grant Application Form is available at www.tallmadge-foundation.org.

Completed applications forms can be mailed to Tallmadge Foundation, PO Box 62, Tallmadge 44278 or submitted online.

Applications must be received by Oct. 15 to be reviewed.

For questions, contact Foundation Allocations Chair Helene Hussing at 330-928-2624.

The Tallmadge Foundation promotes and supports the arts, education and recreational and cultural enrichment. An allocations committee recommends grants for approval by the Foundation's executive board. Ongoing operational expenses are not funded.

Applications are considered quarterly with deadlines on the 15th of the month in January, April, July and October.