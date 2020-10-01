Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Clyde Avenue woman reported Sept. 22 that someone stole her electric scooter, estimated value of $2,500, from her apartment complex parking lot during the previous couple of days.

Bicycle taken from home: A 7th Street woman reported Sept. 22 that someone stole her approximately $200 bicycle from outside her home the previous week.

Catalytic converters taken: Police said they received at least two reports of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in less than a week in September.

A Silver Lake man reported Sept. 22 that someone cut off and stole his vehicle’s approximately $400 catalytic converter while the vehicle was parked outside a Graham Road business during the previous four days.

A Jefferson Avenue man reported someone stole his vehicle’s approximately $600 catalytic converter while the vehicle was parked outside his home Sept. 16.

Guns taken from home: A California man reported Sept. 22 that someone stole three pistols and a rifle totaling about $2,000 in value from his deceased father’s Wyoga Lake Road home. The man said he believes the thefts took place either in late 2018 when numerous workers were making repairs in the home or while his father was recently hospitalized. Forced entry into the home was not reported.

Electric meter taken off house: The owner of a Sutton Drive house reported Sept. 21 that someone stole the approximately $250 electric meter off the side of the house during the previous few days. Police said there were no leads.

License plate stolen: A Fairland Street woman reported Sept. 21 that someone stole her vehicle’s license plate while the vehicle was parked in her driveway during the previous two weeks.

Political signs taken: A 6th Street man reported Sept. 21 that someone stole two political signs of unspecified value from his yard during the night.

Suspects seen on video: A Stark County man reported someone stole two chainsaws totaling about $500 in value from his truck’s enclosed unlocked bed while the truck was parked outside a Graham Road store at around 9 a.m. Sept. 20. Police said store security video showed two unknown people taking the chainsaws.

Items taken from vehicle: A Squires Bend man reported Sept. 17 that someone stole his backpack containing a drone, a controller, scouting patches, a tripod, and a first-aid kit, all totaling an estimated $375 in value, from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside his home during the night.

Package taken after delivery: The owner of a High Street apartment building reported someone stole an approximately $50 package belonging to him after it was delivered to the building Sept. 17.

Theft from vehicle reported: An 8th Street man reported someone stole electronics, cash, clothing and personal items totaling around $1,900 in value from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked on the street by his home during the night Sept. 14.

A Maplewood Street woman reported Sept. 22 that someone caused an estimated $1,000 in damages by scraping the side of her vehicle while it was parked outside her home during the night. The woman’s mother reported someone punctured one of her vehicle’s approximately $150 tires during the same time period.

Car scratched for two weeks: A Hardman Drive woman reported Sept. 18 that someone had been scratching her car nearly every night while it was parked outside her home during the previous two weeks. Police said the damage was estimated at $2,000.

Asphalt thrown at playground equipment: Police responded Sept. 17 to a report that someone threw pieces of asphalt at playground equipment behind Elizabeth Price Elementary School off Delmore Street since the day before. Police said the damage was estimated at $150.

A 25th Street woman reported someone tried to break into her home by taking an exterior door handle apart during the day Sept. 18.