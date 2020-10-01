Cuyahoga Falls City Council backs deal with Summit DD for expansion project

CUYAHOGA FALLS — City Council on Monday signed off on a deal that moves Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Summit DD) one step closer to its planned expansion project in the city.

Summit DD is looking to construct a 7,000 square foot addition to its existing 15,800-square-foot building on Second Street. This project, coupled with Summit DD's announcement in 2019 that it was planning to move its headquarters from Howe Road in Tallmadge to its building in Cuyahoga Falls at 2355 Second St., is expected to bring about 130 jobs to the city.

John Trunk, superintendent of Summit DD, said his organization is planning to start construction in spring of 2021 and hopes to have 130 employees relocated from the Howe Road site in Tallmadge to Cuyahoga Falls by spring of 2022.

There are about 275 Summit DD employees assigned to the Tallmadge site, according to Russell DuPlain, director of information technology and facilities at Summit DD.

"At minimum, we know there will be 130 [full-time employees] assigned to the Cuyahoga Falls location and the rest will be distributed between the Cuyahoga Falls and Barberton locations as our design plans are more finalized," stated DuPlain.

Overall, $8.1 million in added payroll and about $163,000 in annual new income taxes from the additional jobs will come to Cuyahoga Falls when the project is finished, said Diana Colavecchio, the city's community development director.

The deal approved by council calls for the mayor to transfer property at 2361 Second St. to Summit DD, enter a purchase agreement with Anthony Mandato for his property at 2365 Second St., and grant a future access easement to Summit DD that will be used for added expansion, construction, parking, ingress and egress.

The city also purchased several parcels near the Summit DD building last year.

Colavecchio said the city is planning to demolish the structures and build a 155-space parking lot that they hope to complete by late spring or early summer in 2021. The lot will provide parking to Summit DD employees during the day on weekdays and to the public on evenings and weekends.

