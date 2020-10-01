Ballet Excel Ohio takes stage in downtown Cuyahoga Falls

Kent Weeklies

Young dancers from Ballet Excel Ohio brought some joy to the Front Street area of Cuyahoga Falls Sept. 26 by giving two pop-up performances to diners and passersby next to Leo's Italian Social and near the amphitheater to the south.

The pre-professional dance company based in the Falls has been looking for creative ways to bring art to the community during this time of pandemic restrictions. The free dance performances, which allowed the dancers to get out and perform while giving back to the community, were choreographed by New York City choreographer Tom Gold and set to Pharrell Williams' "Happy."

Ballet Excel Ohio, founded in 1975, has a collection of more than 35 original, choreographed ballets. It is continuing to rehearse and prepare “The Snow Queen”; a brand-new ballet choreographed by renowned NYC choreographer Tom Gold. Performances of “The Snow Queen” have been rescheduled for March 20 and 21 at the Akron Civic Theater.

More information regarding Ballet Excel Ohio can be found at www.balletexcelohio.com or by emailing requests to Communications@balletexcelohio.org.