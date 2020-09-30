Tallmadge police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

— Tallmadge —

Employees of two auto dealerships in West Avenue’s 300 block reported someone stole parts from a vehicle at each dealership during a two-day period in September.

A manager of one dealership reported Sept. 21 that someone jacked up a car in a rear lot and stole all four tires and wheels, totaling an estimated $2,000 in value, during the previous two days.

An employee of the other dealership reported Sept. 20 that someone during the night took the back seat from a locked vehicle, damaging a door in the process, and then jacked up the vehicle, took off a front tire and stole a strut. Police said the damage to the door was estimated at $2,000 and the thefts totaled approximately $700.

A project manager at a construction site in Northwest Avenue’s 600 block reported Sept. 19 that someone tried to break into a utility trailer by prying open the door, causing an estimated $500 in damage, during the night. The manager said it appeared someone tried to break into a second trailer, but there was no damage and nothing was stolen from the site.

Police said they charged a 28-year-old Barberton man with first-degree misdemeanor assault and theft after a Tallmadge woman reported the man punched her in the face and choked her during an altercation at her home Sept. 17. The woman said the man then chased her to a neighboring home, where he began dragging her by her hair. Police said the woman had blood smeared on her face and her nose was still bleeding. She also had scratch marks on her neck and was limping, said police. Police said the man left the scene before they arrived, taking the woman’s approximately $700 cell phone with him. He was later arrested and released from Cuyahoga Falls City Jail on a personal bond on Sept. 21.