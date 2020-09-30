Munroe Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

— Munroe Falls —

Police said they charged a Kent man, 35, with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, prohibited blood alcohol content, speeding and marked lanes after they clocked his vehicle’s speed at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone and stopped it on South River Road near South Main Street at about 1 a.m. Sept. 17. Police said the man’s BAC measured at 0.221 percent, more than twice the 0.08-percent legal limit. He was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.

Police said they cited a Pinehurst Road man, 38, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after they responded to a report that he was a suspicious person in another Pinehurst resident’s backyard during the evening Sept. 16.

A woman reported Sept. 16 that she suspected someone entered a relative’s vacant Game Drive home, possibly during the previous two days. Police said there was no sign of forced entry, but the woman said someone broke a new rake at the property.

Male seen with ladder: A Falls River Drive woman reported a suspicious male was walking in the area of her home carrying a step ladder at about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15. The woman said the male walked around for a few minutes, then headed down the street and out of view. Police said it did not appear anything was vandalized or stolen in the area.