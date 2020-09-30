Hudson police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Hudson police officer on patrol reported finding a window open at Hudson Montessori School off Darrow Road at a little after 2 a.m. Sept. 27. Police said they searched the school and did not find any sign of criminal activity.

A Middleton Road woman reported Sept. 24 that someone fraudulently charged more than $725 to her credit card account.

Lottery tickets stolen: Police said there was a pending investigation after a Darrow Road service station store employee reported someone stole lottery tickets totaling $100 in value from the store Sept. 22.

Police said they responded to a West Streetsboro Street home after a resident reported hearing a rear sliding glass door opening. Police said they found no evidence that anyone entered the home.

Police said they cited a Cuyahoga Falls woman, 30, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after they found her on the lower level of a Clinton Street parking deck at around 6:40 p.m. Sept. 23. Because of her level of intoxication, said police, the woman was taken to a hospital.

