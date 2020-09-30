Tallmadge teacher charged with importuning girl

Stow police have charged a former Tallmadge High School teacher with fifth-degree felony importuning in connection with an allegation that he solicited an alleged victim “to engage in sexual conduct” in late July, according to a complaint police filed in Stow Municipal Court Sept. 21.

Noah Munyer, attorney for 56-year-old Jeffery D. Moyer of Friar Road in Stow, said Wednesday that the alleged victim is a juvenile female, adding he is uncertain of her age, but she is a teenager. He declined to provide additional information about her.

According to the complaint, Moyer works for Tallmadge City Schools. As of Wednesday, the district’s online staff directory listed him as a high school science teacher, but Munyer said Moyer no longer works for the district.

“He’s resigned,” said Munyer. “Probably a month ago. I don’t know the exact date, but it’s been at least a month.”

Superintendent Jeff Ferguson could not immediately be reached for comment and information. Stow police did not immediately respond to requests for information or a police report in the matter.

According to court records, Moyer is charged in connection with an incident that occurred July 31. Munyer said the nature of the charge indicates that Moyer is not actually accused of engaging in a sex act.

“Importuning is words,” he said. “No contact whatsoever. There are a bunch of different ways it can likely happen and in general, it’s talking about sex acts in general.”

Munyer added, “There is no alleged contact or conduct of any sexual nature between my client and anybody. The charge we expect him to be indicted with is for talking.”

According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Moyer on Sept. 21, and he was taken into custody Sept. 23, the same day he entered a felony no plea during arraignment and was released on a personal bond, with orders to have no contact with the alleged victim.

A felony status hearing is scheduled before Judge Lisa Coates at 10:30 a.m.Thursday.

“Obviously this is a delicate family matter and we’d ask the public to reserve judgement … and give [Moyer’s] family privacy during this trying time,” said Munyer.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.