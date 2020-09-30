Falls police asking residents to observe National Night Out Tuesday night

Kent Weeklies

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city will participate in the 37th annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention observance Oct. 6, the police department has announced.

Neighborhoods throughout Cuyahoga Falls are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide to stand together to promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity.

From 7 to 10 p.m., residents are asked to turn on their outside lights and fly their police memorial flags to show support for the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement in the battle for a safer community.

National Night Out is normally observed on the first Tuesday of August, often with events bringing residents together. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was recommended that communities delay the event until Oct. 6, according to the National Night Out website.