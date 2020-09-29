Nordonia students could return to school five days

NORTHFIELD CENTER – If Summit County remains in orange or goes to the lower yellow status, the students with the Nordonia Hills City Schools will return to in-person classes five days a week.

The school board unanimously agreed Monday night to allow students who opted for in-person classes when possible to return to school five days per week whenever Summit County is in the Yellow, or Level 1, or Orange, Level 2, zones on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS). This change will take effect Monday next week.

“In-person learning is in the best interest of our students,” said Board President Tammy Strong. “They need support and instruction from their teachers that, as a parent, I know I can't provide. Nordonia has done an excellent job of placing protocols in place to ensure the safety of our staff and students.”

The school board on Aug. 25 had agreed to start the school year in hybrid format, with students in the buildings twice a week on a staggered schedule, and taking classes remotely for the rest of the week.

The Ohio Health Advisory System was created by the state to determine the COVID-19 risk levels per county on a four-level scale. The color-coded system, in order from least to most severe risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus, is yellow, orange, red and purple. It is updated every Thursday.

If the county goes into the Red Status, the district’s students will return to the hybrid mode, said Superintendent Joe Clark. All of the district’s students will take their courses virtually five days a week should Summit County go to the Purple status; to date, no Ohio county has ever been ranked purple.

“Option 1 families who are not comfortable with the five day per week plan may request their children be placed in Option 2 by contacting their building principal,”Clark said. “Please note that selecting Option 2 is a commitment through at least the first semester of school.”

Masks for all students and staff will still be required except for those with documented medical conditions, Clark said. He added that Oct. 9 is NEOEA Day, and no students will be in attendance as part of the regular school calendar.

“Families of all-day kindergarten students should remember that tuition will be charged any time we are operating on a five day per week model,” Clark said. “Families of part-time kindergarten students should remember that their children will be attending half-days when we are operating on a five day per week model.”

