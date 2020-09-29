Northfield Baptist Church thanks Nordonia schools community

Kent Weeklies

Since March, COVID-19 has in some way changed the lives of millions of Americans. It certainly has altered the lives and daily routines of the Nordonia School District superintendent, principals, teachers, staff, parents, and of course, students. Realizing and acknowledging the sacrifice and fortitude of the school district's employees, Northfield Baptist Church's congregation, along with their youth group (CREW 82), set out to say "Thank You" to those employees at Nordonia.

On Aug. 31, the second Monday of teachers' in-service, Associate Pastor John Jackson and his wife, Penny, Will Puff and Olivia Puff visited the six district schools. Will and Olivia are two students in the district and represent the NBC youth group. Together, they delivered over 1,300 pre-wrapped snacks and goodies to all six schools for the staff to enjoy as they prepared for an unprecedented school year.

The four messengers were met by Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark (and his dog, Frankie), principals, teachers and staff with great appreciation and delight. Northfield Baptist would just like to say a huge thank you to all of our Nordonia educators and staffers for their dedication to our children, their students. We love you.