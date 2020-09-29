Hudson Republican Victory Center hosts former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

Kent Weeklies

Former top White House administration chief Mick Mulvaney visited the Hudson Republican Victory Center last week for a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Mulvaney currently serves as the United States Special Envoy to Northern Ireland and previously served as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and Acting White House Chief of Staff.

The Hudson Republican Victory Center, at 5850 Darrow Road, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center offers voter registration and absentee ballots along with information on local and state candidates. A phone bank for Trump is held each Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Thursday nights it is open as a call center for Beth Bigham, candidate for Hudson City Council.

For more information, call 234-284-8016.