Howe Avenue fully reopens to drivers as $5.9 million project wraps up

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Motorists who regularly use Howe Avenue saw a welcome sight on Monday morning.

Eastbound Howe Avenue between Main Street and the Applebee’s driveway entrance has reopened after being closed for a $5.9 million reconstruction project during the last six months. The road opened back up to through traffic on Monday morning, according to Ray Marsch, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Portions of eastbound Howe between Route 8 and Buchholzer Boulevard were closed during the past two construction seasons for the project that replaced concrete with asphalt. Kenmore Construction performed the job. The project also included drainage, curbs, sidewalks, lighting and new signage. Sidewalks were replaced along the corresponding section of roadway.

On Tuesday, Marsch said the crew still needed to do some permanent striping on Howe and Main, and install overhead signs at the intersections along Howe.

"This work should all be finished by the end of this week," said Marsch.

During the 2019 construction season, Kenmore installed asphalt on Howe between Route 8 and Main Street in the first phase and then did the same work on Howe between the Applebee's entrance and Buchholzer. Eastbound Howe reopened in October 2019 and stayed open until April of this year when it closed again so Kenmore could resume the project.

Throughout the course of the project, eastbound traffic on Howe had to take a detour, but westbound Howe remained open.

