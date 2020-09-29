City of Stow Offers leaf pickup program for residents

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

The city of Stow will begin its popular leaf pickup program for residents again this fall. Leaf pickup for district 3 will be Oct. 26-30; district 1 will be Nov. 2-6; and district 2 will be Nov. 9-13. The program will run for six weeks with a second round of pickups to be scheduled (dates are yet to be determined).

Residents are asked to have their leaves placed no more than 5 feet off the edge of pavement in order for the leaf collection tube to reach the piles. Leaves will need to be in piles or rows that can be easily vacuumed with the equipment. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city may be unable to staff leaf-rakers with each crew, making it imperative that leaves be easily picked up by the vacuum tube.

“We are very happy that we are able to provide the leaf pickup service again to our residents, even if it may be slightly different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mayor John Pribonic. “We will do our best to provide the level of service that residents are used to; we just ask that they help us out by raking the leaves into easy to reach rows or piles for the truck.”

Leaves must be on the curb by 7 a.m. on the Monday of your scheduled week to ensure collection. Crews work weekdays, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. After a street is completed during its scheduled week, crews will not make special trips back to get leaves that are raked out after crews pass by.

More information about the leaf pickup program, including a map of district zones, can be found at https://stowohio.org/leaf-pickup/. Note that this city-run program is different than Kimble’s Bagged Leaf Pick-Up Curbside Collection Program. The city will not pick up any bagged leaves.