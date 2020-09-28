Twinsburg gives Safran Power tax break to offset COVID-19 slowdown

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

TWINSBURG – An agreement approved by City Council will provide tax incentives to Safran Power USA so it can consolidate its business operations here.

According to Director of Planning and Community Development Larry Finch, the firm decided to consolidate operations after suffering significant impacts from coronavirus-related airline manufacturing reductions.

Safran Electrical & Power facility on Darrow Road in in Twinsburg develops and maintains electrical power generation and management systems for commercial and military aircraft. Products include Ram Air Turbine (RAT) and power generators for the Boeing F-15 combat aircraft and Boeing's 777 airliner.

The facility employs more than 130 people and the company is part of Safran, a France-based aerospace, defense and security company, whose subsidiary Safran USA has facilities across the nation.

The company purchased the former Goodrich Electric Power plant in 2013.

“This consolidation is important to secure their long-term presence, as additional roles here will stave off closure of this office in the foreseeable future,” Finch told Council Sept. 8. The agreement will provide a grant equal to 50% of the estimated increase in city income tax paid for a six-year period.

Finch said Safran contributes about $200,000 in income tax annually, and the anticipated grant under the Twinsburg Occupancy Program would allow that amount to be retained, plus add about $40,000 annually while costing $20,000 in grant funds.

“We offered this deal so we could be competitive with other locations the company was considering for consolidation,” said Mayor Ted Yates.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council also recently OK’d an appropriations amendment for installation of automatic doors at the fitness center. Of the $39,800 total cost, $29,850 will come from a Community Development Block Grant and $9,950 from the city.

Easements were accepted from two residents in connection with a Sharonbrook Drive stormwater improvement project. City Engineer Amy Mohr said the work was completed this summer at a cost considerably less than expected because of a public/private partnership.

Going to third reading is an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation establishing requirements for federal funds for the Richmond-Broadway-Shepard-Ravenna roads reconstruction project.

The project will be carried out in partnership with Glenwillow, Macedonia and Oakwood. Federal funds received will be about $2.74 million, with the four communities splitting $684,644, according to how much work is done in each jurisdiction.

Mohr said construction, which largely includes adding turn lanes, likely will not start until 2024.

Mayor Ted Yates congratulated Chuck Bonacci for winning a doughnut eating challenge fundraiser for the second straight year and announced 31-year veteran dispatcher Loretta Nash has retired.

He said the city is still working to finalize members of a committee to address the issues of racism and diversity and added the panel “should have a very positive effect on the community.”

The mayor also announced the local Kent State academic center’s enrollment is up 12.5% this fall and said the recent Chamber of Commerce golf outing and pickleball tournament were very successful.

It was announced trick-or-treating in the city will be Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., but LuminoCity to kick off the year-end holiday season has been canceled.

