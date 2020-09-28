Spec buildings get Twinsburg planning panel’s OK

Ken Lahmers

TWINSBURG – Final site plans for two large-spec buildings have been approved by the city’s planning commission in hopes of eventually bringing more jobs and income tax revenue to the city.

The planning panel OK’d plans for a 279,000-square-foot spec building on 17.9 acres in Cornerstone Business Park at Route 82 and Chamberlin Road and a 96,000-square-foot spec building on the northeast corner of Darrow and Old Mill roads. Both are proposed by Scannell Properties.

The building at Cornerstone would be the last of the available land to be developed there. It would provide distribution and warehousing facilities for multiple tenants. Lot coverage would be 36%, which is under the 40% requirement.

The property would offer 167 regular parking spaces and six ADA (handicapped) spaces. There would be two curb cuts off Independence Parkway, with a shared private driveway at the south property line providing access to Chamberlin Road.

Sidewalks are complete on the east frontage of Independence Parkway, but are not planned for the west frontage. A trail easement has been provided along the East Aurora Road frontage.

As for the other warehouse/distribution spec building site, it will also include off-street parking and a stormwater basin on 7.5 acres, with primary frontage on Old Mill Road and access from Darrow Road at the Summit Commerce Park intersection. The building will encompass 29% of the lot size.

Two applications related to parking lots were approved – one to allow expanded trailer parking at FedEx Ground at Cornerstone and Independence parkways and the other to expand the lot at Real Gospel Church at 10900 Ravenna Road.

FedEx plans to expand its parking area by 1,300 square feet to allow for 30 additional vans to be parked. The spaces would measure 10 by 22 feet. The church plans to add 10, 9-by-18-foot paved spaces to the rear of its existing lot to bring total spaces to 48.

The 10 new spaces would be in an area that is now graveled. The new parking area would be 173 feet from the rear property line, and the expansion would allow handicapped spaces to be moved closer to the building’s entrance.

A final item approved by the planning panel was a conditional use permit for outside storage at Campopiano Roofing at 2100 Case Parkway North. The firm plans to locate dumpsters to dispose of material from roofing jobs in the rear and side yards on its two-acre property.

City Council has the final say on the conditional use permit.

