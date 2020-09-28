Local restaurant would like to serve drinks outdoors

TALLMADGE – A restaurant would like to add outdoor dining and apply for an amendment to their liquor license in order to serve drinks outside.

The Breakfast Place Inc. dba Oscar’s Place, 137 East Ave., Ste. 30, will have a public hearing Thursday, Oct. 1, before the Planning Commission to update their conditional use permit and request approval for outdoor dining and alcohol service outdoors on the patio.

The business received a Conditional Zoning Certificate in February to allow alcohol service indoors at the restaurant.

The request by owner Oscar McBenttes is to amend the certificate to allow outdoor dining with alcoholic beverage service.

The city has no objections to the request. City Council had a first reading on the ordinance Sept. 25.

Outdoor dining is approved by Gov. Mike DeWine, McBenttes said.

“We’re adding a patio and request to serve alcohol on the patio,” he said.

During the pandemic, business has been a “roller coaster ride,” McBenttes said. “We’re trying to do our part and do it the right way and by next spring things will be different and we can enjoy it [patio] fully.”

The planning and zoning commission meeting on Oct. 1 starts at 7 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 46 North Ave.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com