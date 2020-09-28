Kimble submits low bids for Northfield Center trash, recycling

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Kimble Recycling and Disposal Inc. likely will continue to be the township’s trash and recyclables hauler based on bids it submitted for a new contract.

On Aug. 3, trustees decided not to renew the township’s current contract with Kimble for a fifth year and to instead seek bids to get a new contract in place by Nov. 30.

Two firms – Kimble and Rumpke – submitted bids by the Sept. 18 deadline, and they were opened and unveiled at a special trustees’ meeting Sept. 21. Formal awarding of the new contract is expected to occur soon.

Township Administrator Steve Wright told trustees Aug. 3 that the township’s legal counsel recommended seeking competitive bids. “Our intention was to get the best rate for the residents,” he said. “Competitive bidding is the most viable vehicle to achieve that end.”

In January, trustees did not approve Kimble’s request to raise rates by a combined 65 cents per month. The firm had sought the additional amount to be in effect from Dec. 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2020.

At that time, Wright said since the requested increases were not contractually required, trustees did not want residents to have to bear an additional increase to offset Kimble’s increased operating costs.

Last November, Kimble representative Don Johnson said the rate increase request was due to a handful of factors, including state-mandated tax hikes on gasoline and diesel fuel, an increase for trash disposal and increased processing costs for recycling.

Kimble’s bids for the first year of the new contract, which would be for weekly trash pickup and bi-weekly recyclables pickup, are as follows: $15.24 per month for regular service, $14.24 for senior citizens, $29.24 for backyard pickup and $26.24 for handicapped seniors’ backyard pickup.

Township residents are currently paying the following respective rates: $14.34, $13.74, $28.34 and $26.34. Rumpke’s respective bids for the four categories are $18.40, $16.56, $29.50 and $16.56.

In other recent action, trustees OK’d three purchase orders for items associated with improvements at Beacon Hills Park.

Fencing for the tennis court and south side of the property, plus posts, hardware, nuts and bolts, was purchased from DF Supply Inc. for $6,322; mulch, stone and use of a sling truck to complete the playground areas were purchased from Sagamore Cos. for $7,913; and security cameras were purchased from Amazon.com for $435.

The improvements are being done with a $114,885 ODNR NatureWorks grant to enhance accessibility to and utilization of the park.

A purchase order payable to Hudson Overhead Doors ($4,453) for a new 14-by-14-foot overhead garage door also was approved.

Trustees heard a presentation from Todd Boerner of the Akron Zoo, who was seeking township support for the zoo’s 0.8-mill renewal and 0.4-mill additional levies on the Nov. 3 ballot. He noted annual attendance at the zoo rose from 114,139 in 2011 to 402,103 in 2019.

Trustee Rich Reville noted there is a possibility the township could get a 50/50 grant to help with some stormwater management problems and creation of a new park in the JEDD zone.

Trustee Russ Mazzola pointed out the township wants to update its website to provide residents and businesses with information on Community Development Block Grant programs that are available to them.

