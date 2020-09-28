Halloween, traditional Trick-or-Treat set in Nordonia Hills

Kent Weeklies

The City of Macedonia, Sagamore Hills, Northfield Center and Northfield Village have collaboratively agreed to a traditional Halloween Trick-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treaters are to approach homes with porch lights on only.

The communities hope to provide parents a reliable source to help them celebrate the Halloween holiday in the most safe, fun way possible. The following are some of Governor DeWine’s "Celebrating Halloween" guidelines:

Children and those handing out candy should wear masks at all times.

Always maintain 6-foot of social distancing with those outside your household.

Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home.

Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Limit the number of houses you visit.

Avoid large gatherings of individuals outside your household.

If your child is at higher at-risk for COVID complications contact your doctor before allowing participation.

Use creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy "slide."

See the complete list of recommendations for celebrating Halloween https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween

The communities are asking all drivers to be extremely cautious when backing into and out of driveways. Drive slower than the speed limit. Be extra cautious when taking corners and passing through crosswalks.

Not only does Halloween 2020 fall on a Saturday, it also happens to be a full moon and daylight savings time. In addition to all this mystical magic, trick-or-treating will also occur during a blue moon this year, the second full moon of October.

"The stars have clearly aligned so put your scariest Halloween costumes on, decorate your house and conjure up a spell for a fantastically frightening evening," the city of Macedonia said in a release. "Stay safe and stay healthy."