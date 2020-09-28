Twinsburg Library Friends sells fall themed masks

Kent Weeklies

The Friends Shop at the Twinsburg Public Library is offering autumn and Halloween themed masks for $5 each.

The Friends Shop is looking for a few more local crafts people to offer their wares. Items should be small, original and priced $9.95 or below. Items will be on consignment.Email Karen Rohla at gdrklr2@att.net for details.

The Friends Shop is now open on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in addition to Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In order to keep with the COVID-19 guidelines, the Friends group can only take donations at certain times. Donations of books, CDs, DVDs, etc. are accepted on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at the shop’s back door near the library’s paper recycle bin.