On Veterans Way: John W. Kohl, Sr.

John W. Kohl, Sr. was born and raised in Hudson. After graduating in 1954 from Hudson High School, he enlisted in the Army National Guard where he was stationed in Texas. After leaving the National Guard, He joined the American Legion Post, Lee-Bishop Post 464 and was a member until he passed away in 2001.

Kohl held various offices while being a member and was also one of the building caretakers. For many years, he proudly cooked and served breakfast before the Memorial Day Parade at the Post home.

Kohl was a dedicated fireman and a local hero during the fuel gas explosion. While others were still being trained, at the time of the explosion, he was the only firefighter that was certified to operate the new fire apparatus, the “Snorkel”. While explosions were occurring all around everyone, Kohl spent hours up in the snorkel bucket battling the blaze from the air, while many other firemen were doing the same on the ground.

Kohl spend countless hours helping to maintain the fire apparatus and equipment on Saturdays as well as countless hours with Duty Officer shifts. He was a member of the Hudson Fire Department for 40 years and retired, due to illness, as a lieutenant.

He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Association in Hudson, Moose Lodge 918 in Cuyahoga Falls, and a member of the Buffalos The “Hudson Buffalos” helped their fellow Legionnaires with home repairs or any needed assistance.

Kohl worked at Becker’s Body Shop until the shop’s closing and then was employed by the Township of Hudson until his illness. He was known around town as “Portable 2”.

Kohl was married to Kathryn (deceased) for 41 years. They had four children, John Jr. (Cheri), David (Cathy), Renee and Jami (deceased). He has six grandchildren, David Jr., Katie, Daniel, Brittany, Kirsten and Kelly.

This banner program is provided by the Hudson American Legion and Auxiliary. Contact Cindy at hudsonparade@gmail.com for further information on the American Legion or banner program.