HCTV Program Schedule: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

• Please note: Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Hudson Community Foundation presents a LIVE Community Event: Protecting Your Financial Information & Building Cyber Awareness in the Digital Age. Email questions in advance up to 9/29: info@myHCF.org or call/text 234-380-6411 during the presentation.

• The Akron Roundtable presents Debra Adams Simmons of the National Geographic Magazine.

• The Hudson League of Women Voters 2020 Candidates Forum features candidates for the Hudson City Council At-Large seat, Summit County Council District 3, 37th Ohio District Representative, and Representative for Ohio's 14th Congressional District.

• Saturday evening’s Hudson High School Parade of Bands will air LIVE on HCTV at 7 p.m.

• Susan Eisenhower, National Security Policy Strategist and author, granddaughter of former President Dwight D., spoke at the Hudson Library & Historical Society and will air this week on HCTV.

• On Thursday at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the City of Hudson hosts two more live webinars about the current design of the upcoming Barlow Community Center Dams Improvement Project. Residents can email their comments to www.hudson.oh.us/BCCDam.

• Candidate Spotlight: Nicole Kowalski for Hudson City Council starts to air Wednesday.

• North of 60 welcomes Dr. April Yanda, DDS to discuss oral health with host Heidi Schweighoefer.

• The HHS Football game vs North Royalton, with a halftime show by the HHS Swing Marching Band, will be shown LIVE starting at 7pm. HHS Explorers Football at Highland airs during the week.

• Thrive is a new show dedicated to helping people get a little better each day, to learn how to make the small wins that make the biggest difference. Produced by Thomas Speaks, Chris DiMauro and Don Polyak.

• Forum 360 host Leslie Ungar talks about education in the time of COVID-19.

• The City Club of Cleveland talks with Catherine Gund, president of The George Gund Foundation, about challenging the narrative of philanthropy.

• The Community of Saint John service, presented by pastor and preacher Brian S. Suntken, reflects on “The Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Power, and Authority".

• HCTV Archives: The Influence & Legacy of James Ellsworth discussed by Tom Vince and Ray “Skip” Hyser, PhD; World War II U.S. Navy veteran Ed Noyes; Music from The Western Reserve presents Apollo’s Fire; Tom Vince presents Morgan’s Raid in Ohio.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. LWV FORUM

10 am. Akron Roundtable

11 a.m. City Club: Gund

Noon Hudson Rotary

1 p.m. HHS Football @ Highland

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Hudson Rotary

7 p.m. North of 60

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. LWV FORUM

9 p.m. Akron Roundtable

10 p.m. City Club: Gund

11 p.m. Apollo’s Fire

Tuesday, Sept. 29

7 a.m. LWV FORUM

8 a.m. Apollo’s Fire

9 a.m. Montessori Graduation

10 a.m. North of 60

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. Full Potential

11:30 a.m. Thrive

Noon City Club: Gund

1 p.m. Morgan’s Raid

2 p.m. Veteran Ed Noyes

3 p.m. Phun Phacts

3:30 p.m. JW Ellsworth

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Montessori Graduation

7 p.m. HHS Football @ Highland

10 p.m. Good Day Hudson

11 p.m. Akron Roundtable

Wednesday, Sept. 30

7 a.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Highland

10 a.m. LWV FORUM

11 a.m. Morgan’s Raid

Noon Akron Roundtable

1 p.m. Montessori Graduation

2 p.m. City Club: Gund

3 p.m. HHS Football @ Highland

6 p.m. HLHS Eisenhower

7 p.m. HUDSON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

8:30 p.m. Forum 360

9 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

9:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

10 p.m. Hudson Rotary

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Thursday, Oct. 1

7 a.m. Akron Roundtable

8 a.m. Community of Saint John

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. JW Ellsworth

11:30 a.m. Composting

Noon MWR: Apollo’s Fire

1 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

1:30 p.m. Thrive

2 p.m. Morgan’s Raid

3 p.m. WEBINAR LIVE: Barlow Ponds

4 p.m. Montessori Graduation

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. WEBINAR LIVE: Barlow Ponds

6:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

7:30 p.m. Full Potential

8 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

9 p.m. City Club: Gund

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Montessori Graduation

Friday, Oct. 2

7 a.m. Morgan’s Raid

8 a.m. Veteran Ed Noyes

9 a.m. Apollo’s Fire

10 a.m. North of 60

10:30 a.m. Thrive

11 a.m. Full Potential

11:30 a.m. Porch Stories

Noon Hudson Rotary

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

2 p.m. Morgan’s Raid

3 p.m. Montessori Graduation

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. HLHS: Eisenhower

7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL LIVE! vs N. Royalton

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Football vs N. Royalton

Saturday, Oct. 3

7 a.m. HLHS Eisenhower

8 a.m. Porch Stories

8:30 a.m. Full Potential

9 a.m. Veteran Ed Noyes

10 a.m. JW Ellsworth

11:30 a.m. Full Potential

Noon Akron Roundtable

1 p.m. LWV FORUM

2 p.m. Montessori Graduation

3 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs N. Royalton

6 p.m. North of 60

6:30 p.m. Thrive

7 p.m. PARADE OF BANDS 2020: LIVE

8:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

9 p.m. City Club: Gund

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs N. Royalton

Sunday, Oct. 4

7 a.m. MWR: Apollo’s Fire

8 a.m. City Club: Gund

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Full Potential

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. North of 60

3 p.m. Legacy of Ellsworth

4:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. Hudson Rotary

7 p.m. HLHS Eisenhower

8 p.m. LWV FORUM

9 p.m. Akron Roundtable

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

11 p.m. Retirepreneur

11:30 p.m. Forum 360