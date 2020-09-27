HCTV Program Schedule: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
• Please note: Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Hudson Community Foundation presents a LIVE Community Event: Protecting Your Financial Information & Building Cyber Awareness in the Digital Age. Email questions in advance up to 9/29: info@myHCF.org or call/text 234-380-6411 during the presentation.
• The Akron Roundtable presents Debra Adams Simmons of the National Geographic Magazine.
• The Hudson League of Women Voters 2020 Candidates Forum features candidates for the Hudson City Council At-Large seat, Summit County Council District 3, 37th Ohio District Representative, and Representative for Ohio's 14th Congressional District.
• Saturday evening’s Hudson High School Parade of Bands will air LIVE on HCTV at 7 p.m.
• Susan Eisenhower, National Security Policy Strategist and author, granddaughter of former President Dwight D., spoke at the Hudson Library & Historical Society and will air this week on HCTV.
• On Thursday at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the City of Hudson hosts two more live webinars about the current design of the upcoming Barlow Community Center Dams Improvement Project. Residents can email their comments to www.hudson.oh.us/BCCDam.
• Candidate Spotlight: Nicole Kowalski for Hudson City Council starts to air Wednesday.
• North of 60 welcomes Dr. April Yanda, DDS to discuss oral health with host Heidi Schweighoefer.
• The HHS Football game vs North Royalton, with a halftime show by the HHS Swing Marching Band, will be shown LIVE starting at 7pm. HHS Explorers Football at Highland airs during the week.
• Thrive is a new show dedicated to helping people get a little better each day, to learn how to make the small wins that make the biggest difference. Produced by Thomas Speaks, Chris DiMauro and Don Polyak.
• Forum 360 host Leslie Ungar talks about education in the time of COVID-19.
• The City Club of Cleveland talks with Catherine Gund, president of The George Gund Foundation, about challenging the narrative of philanthropy.
• The Community of Saint John service, presented by pastor and preacher Brian S. Suntken, reflects on “The Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Power, and Authority".
• HCTV Archives: The Influence & Legacy of James Ellsworth discussed by Tom Vince and Ray “Skip” Hyser, PhD; World War II U.S. Navy veteran Ed Noyes; Music from The Western Reserve presents Apollo’s Fire; Tom Vince presents Morgan’s Raid in Ohio.
HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, Sept. 28
9 a.m. LWV FORUM
10 am. Akron Roundtable
11 a.m. City Club: Gund
Noon Hudson Rotary
1 p.m. HHS Football @ Highland
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Hudson Rotary
7 p.m. North of 60
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. LWV FORUM
9 p.m. Akron Roundtable
10 p.m. City Club: Gund
11 p.m. Apollo’s Fire
Tuesday, Sept. 29
7 a.m. LWV FORUM
8 a.m. Apollo’s Fire
9 a.m. Montessori Graduation
10 a.m. North of 60
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. Full Potential
11:30 a.m. Thrive
Noon City Club: Gund
1 p.m. Morgan’s Raid
2 p.m. Veteran Ed Noyes
3 p.m. Phun Phacts
3:30 p.m. JW Ellsworth
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Montessori Graduation
7 p.m. HHS Football @ Highland
10 p.m. Good Day Hudson
11 p.m. Akron Roundtable
Wednesday, Sept. 30
7 a.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Highland
10 a.m. LWV FORUM
11 a.m. Morgan’s Raid
Noon Akron Roundtable
1 p.m. Montessori Graduation
2 p.m. City Club: Gund
3 p.m. HHS Football @ Highland
6 p.m. HLHS Eisenhower
7 p.m. HUDSON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
8:30 p.m. Forum 360
9 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
9:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
10 p.m. Hudson Rotary
11 p.m. Good Day Hudson
Thursday, Oct. 1
7 a.m. Akron Roundtable
8 a.m. Community of Saint John
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. JW Ellsworth
11:30 a.m. Composting
Noon MWR: Apollo’s Fire
1 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
1:30 p.m. Thrive
2 p.m. Morgan’s Raid
3 p.m. WEBINAR LIVE: Barlow Ponds
4 p.m. Montessori Graduation
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. WEBINAR LIVE: Barlow Ponds
6:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
7:30 p.m. Full Potential
8 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum
9 p.m. City Club: Gund
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Montessori Graduation
Friday, Oct. 2
7 a.m. Morgan’s Raid
8 a.m. Veteran Ed Noyes
9 a.m. Apollo’s Fire
10 a.m. North of 60
10:30 a.m. Thrive
11 a.m. Full Potential
11:30 a.m. Porch Stories
Noon Hudson Rotary
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
2 p.m. Morgan’s Raid
3 p.m. Montessori Graduation
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. HLHS: Eisenhower
7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL LIVE! vs N. Royalton
10 p.m. ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS Football vs N. Royalton
Saturday, Oct. 3
7 a.m. HLHS Eisenhower
8 a.m. Porch Stories
8:30 a.m. Full Potential
9 a.m. Veteran Ed Noyes
10 a.m. JW Ellsworth
11:30 a.m. Full Potential
Noon Akron Roundtable
1 p.m. LWV FORUM
2 p.m. Montessori Graduation
3 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs N. Royalton
6 p.m. North of 60
6:30 p.m. Thrive
7 p.m. PARADE OF BANDS 2020: LIVE
8:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
9 p.m. City Club: Gund
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs N. Royalton
Sunday, Oct. 4
7 a.m. MWR: Apollo’s Fire
8 a.m. City Club: Gund
9 a.m. Forum 360
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. Full Potential
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2:30 p.m. North of 60
3 p.m. Legacy of Ellsworth
4:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
5 p.m. Community of St. John
6 p.m. Hudson Rotary
7 p.m. HLHS Eisenhower
8 p.m. LWV FORUM
9 p.m. Akron Roundtable
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
11 p.m. Retirepreneur
11:30 p.m. Forum 360