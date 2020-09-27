Macedonia contractor alleges Cleveland man slandered business

MACEDONIA — A South Freeway Drive residential contractor has filed a lawsuit in Summit County Court of Common Pleas claiming that a Cleveland man has slandered and defamed the business, including on social media.

According to court records, JCASA, Ltd. — doing business as DunRite Exteriors — filed the six-page complaint seeking injunction against Carl Schanz on Tuesday.

An attorney for Schanz could not immediately be identified and a phone number for him could not be found.

According to the complaint, JCASA formed in October 2008 and has a licensing agreement with Colorado-based K-Guard, LLC to sell and install a “leaf-shedding” gutter system in 20 Ohio counties.

“The K-Guard line of products commands a high price in comparison to conventional gutter, provides a substantial profit margin and is a valuable line of business unavailable to most contractors in Northeast Ohio,” says the complaint.

In May 2008, the complaint says, a contractor called Fayreweather Roofing, which was unrelated to JCASA and is no longer in business, installed the K-GUARD system at Schanz’s home. In October 2016, Schanz requested that JCASA service the system and after JCASA sent a crew out as a courtesy, Schanz demanded that JCASA refund the money he had paid to have the system installed. JCASA declined to do so and Schanz complained to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau.

“After he had no success with either the BBB or the AG the Defendant went on a campaign of commercial disparagement to cause economic harm to JCASA,” the complaint alleges. “Defendant engaged in a malicious course of conduct which includes, but is not limited to, slander and defamation in social media; putting flyers on windshields and live protests near JCASA’s principal place of business”

JCASA is requesting that the court issue an injunction prohibiting Schanz from further disparaging JCASA, as well as to award JCASA “punitive and compensatory damages in an amount to be proven at trial, together with interest” and legal costs and any other relief to be decided by the court.

The court's next action will be to schedule a hearing on the injunction request, records state.

