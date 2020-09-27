Members of Bethany have drive-by parade

Kent Weeklies

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- In August, 15 vehicles with 23 people and three dogs representing Bethany United Church of Christ drove through the neighborhoods to pay brief visits to parishioners isolating at home for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Cuyahoga Falls police department escorted the line of cars, with stops at parishioners homes and treats distributed to those the parade stopped to visit.

This was the third car parade that Bethany organized, with one parade having 23 vehicles involved.