Aurora Police Reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive.

Police responded to a theft in progress at a store on South Chillicothe Road on Sept. 16. The suspect took one pair of sunglasses worth $100 and police determined the suspect had been at the store previously to take another pair of sunglasses. Police were not able to locate the suspect but a police report was completed.

An Aurora woman reported $1,500 worth of unauthorized transactions on her bank account after she accidentally gave out her personal information on Sept. 17. She closed all her bank accounts and completed a police report.

A Sycamore Lane man was taken to the Cleveland Clinic in Twinsburg after yelling for help on Sept. 18. He had fallen the previous day and could not get up.

An Aurora man turned in ammunition he had gotten from his aunt’s house in Shaker Heights on Sept. 21. The ammunition was placed into evidence to be destroyed.

An Orchard Drive woman said she would like an officer to speak with her neighbor about his dogs running loose on Sept. 21. The neighbor did not agree with the woman and said his dogs have an invisible fence and are licensed.

A Deepwoods Drive homeowner called police about a man who had come onto his property after getting lost in the woods on Sept. 21. The police gave the man a verbal warning for trespassing.

Police went to Eldridge Road for a man who they reported was acting strangely on Sept. 21. The man’s parents told police he was in withdrawal from drug addiction. He was given a trespass warning and left the residence.

Police went to a North Aurora Road residence for a report of a man changing out bills while paying for repairs to the vehicle on Sept. 21. Employees found the man had paid $270 short of what they were owed. A report was completed.

A Berwick Circle man reported a small business loan had been made in his name out of Texas on Sept. 19. He had reported the fraud to the small business administration and the loan was denied. He was not out any money, but a report was made.

Anthony Giamio, 22, of Arlington Drive, was charged with disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, after an incident on Sept. 21. He was released from jail on a 10% of $50,000 bond. A temporary protection order was issued.

A Madison Avenue woman reported a missing trash can from her home on Sept. 22. She completed a statement. The suspect is unknown.