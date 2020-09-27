Aurora artist's work highlighted in online show

Kent Weeklies

Aurora artist Michael Wise has been selected by a jury of international art experts to participate in the 2020 Summer Portfolio Art Show.

His work and other pieces can be seen at https://summer2020portfolioartshow.artcall.org/pages/web-gallery.

Wise's work "Nat" is with the works of 90 other artists, chosen from a lineup of international artists for the show, which takes place two times a year in the summer and fall. The piece will be permanently on display on the ArtCall.org website.

Wise, an Aurora resident for more than 15 years with his wife Amy and two children Michael and Andrew, has been involved in many mediums of artwork over the years.

He started as a self-taught painter, evolving into airbrush work for radio controlled cars, and then larger canvas paintings. With more than 20 years creating art, Wise recently started to enter some of his works into local and national art shows, with his very first entry making it to the ArtCall.org show.

"I was very excited to be selected, and honored at the same time to have my work displayed with so many talented artists around the globe." said Wise.

With many fall art shows coming up, Wise has begun to enter some of the local shows in hopes of being able to attend in this time of the COVID pandemic.

For details about Wise's work, including his art and his books, visit https://linktr.ee/FRPMichaelWise.