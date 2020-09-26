Safe Decisions Week returns to Nordonia schools

Kent Weeklies

Nordonia Hills City Schools has again partnered with State Farm Agent Jill Gaba and Ohio Sports Chiropractic and Rehab to bring Safe Decisions Week to the district and the Nordonia Hills community Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, for the third year in a row.

In the past, Safe Decisions Week was filled with educational and hands-on interactive safety activities and assemblies throughout the district. This year, Safe Decisions Week was set up differently due to the pandemic, but the focus is on staying safe, healthy and informed. There will also be educational and interactive online classes for parents and the community.

Safe Decisions Week culminates Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. when the Knights will wear their custom "Black-Out" uniforms donated by Gaba and Ohio Sports Chiropractic and Rehab.

Distracted Driving Awareness Billboard Design Challenge

State Farm, the Summit County Sheriff's Office, and the Safe Communities Coalition are also presenting the Student Distracted Driving Awareness Billboard Design Challenge.

The purpose is for high school students to design a public service announcement billboard that will convey the importance of driving without distractions and the dangers of distracted driving. The official rules and permission form can be found on Gaba's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JillGabaStateFarm.

Design entries are due Oct. 15.

Online Safe Decisions Week Pledge

Each day during Safe Decisions Week, students will have the opportunity to sign an online pledge promising to make safe decisions.

Sept. 28 - Mindfulness/Knightfulness

All schools in the district will participate in mindfulness programming. Namaste Yoga Studio will offer a yoga class online.

Sept. 29 – Safe Socializing

All schools will focus on safe socializing. Elementary students may also join friends online for exercises with The Little Gym or pick up a new hobby and make friends in an online cooking class.

Class of 2021 Senior Shirts - Seniors are encouraged to wear their Class of 2021 Safe Decisions Week Black-Out T-shirts to school on Wednesday or Thursday to show support for the Knights. Post pictures wearing your shirts online to show support to the team #NordonaSDW2020. Shirts were donated by Jill and Joe Gaba.

Sept. 30 – Mental Health and Fitness

Schools will focus on mental health and fitness. Join Center Stage Dance Studio for a fun online Hip Hop combo dance.

At 2:30 p.m., Dr. Leo Korminak will join High School Principal Casey Wright in Wright's podcast, Nordonia Project, to share valuable information on how to stay healthy and boost one's immune system. This will be posted on the Nordonia Schools Facebook live page. See www.facebook.com/NordoniaHillsSchools.

Oct. 1 – Self-Care

The focus will be taking care of your body and mind including exercise, good nutrition, quality sleep, and being positive and grateful.

Oct. 2 – Safe Decisions Week BLACK_OUT Game vs. Stow

Those who can attend the game should wear prior year's Safe Decision Week black-out gear or black to the football game as the Knights host Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Those who cannot attend can still support online by wearing prior Safe Decisions Week gear or black and #NordoniaSDW2020.