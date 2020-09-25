Police investigating Hudson and Twinsburg vehicle thefts

Hudson and Twinsburg police say they believe incidents of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles in September are connected to a group of criminals believed to have committed similar crimes in several northeast Ohio counties.

“We think the car theft and the car break-ins are related and they’re also related to a bunch of break-ins this group out of Cleveland is doing,” Twinsburg Assistant Police Chief Bob Gonsiewski said on Friday.

In Hudson, five vehicles were reported stolen in the city’s northwest area during the early morning Sept. 20, while other vehicles were “rifled through,” police posted on the city’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

Two of the vehicles were found abandoned in Hudson almost immediately while the other three were later found in Cleveland. According to a police report, police pursued a vehicle north into Twinsburg, but the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

According to a Hudson police report, four vehicles reported stolen from outside homes on Wetherburn Way, Mannheim Court and Stonington Drive, including two vehicles from the same Wetherburn home, totaled nearly $150,000 in value. Information about the fifth vehicle was not included in the report.

In addition, as many as 10 vehicles were entered, with some unspecified medication, a passport and at least one wallet and a total of $80 reported stolen. No damage was reported, however.

“The suspects targeted unlocked vehicles and utilized keys left inside vehicles,” said the post. “It is believed these thefts were perpetrated by an organized group of suspects responsible for numerous vehicle thefts throughout Medina, Cuyahoga and Summit counties. The Hudson Police Department is actively working with other local, state, and federal agencies to identify these suspects.”

Police Chief Perry Tabak declined to offer more details.

“I don’t have any updates or anything else we can release right now, but we are actively working on this with other agencies,” Tabak said in an email.

Gonsiewski said a total of six vehicles were entered while they were parked at Liberty, Glenmeadow and the Center Valley Loop between 7 and 8 p.m. Sept. 19, with windows smashed on four vehicles while one vehicle was unlocked and one had a partially open window.

“Purses were mostly what was missing,” he said.

According to police reports, estimates of the value of cash, checks, gift cards and other items stolen as well as for damages totaled somewhere over $5,300.

According to a police report, a Sandalwood Drive woman reported Sept. 8 that her 2019 Volkswagon Atlas was stolen from her driveway since late afternoon the day before.

Gonsiewski said the vehicle was reported found in Cleveland the next day.

Also on Sept. 8, six other residents in the area reported someone committed thefts or attempted thefts from their vehicles or vehicle trespassing while the vehicles were parked outside their homes on Sandalwood, Gary and White Marsh drives, and Serene Court during the night.

At least one wallet and an unspecified amount of cash and change were reported stolen.

Hudson police are asking that anyone with information regarding the thefts or security camera video that might be helpful to contact Detective Brian Kozel at bkozel@hudson.oh.us or by calling 330-342-1871. Twinsburg police can be reached at 330-425-1234.

“As a reminder, please secure your vehicles and leave valuables out of sight,” Hudson police said on Facebook. “Contact the Hudson Police Department at 330-342-1800 in the event you observe anything suspicious taking place in your neighborhood.”

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.