ODOT announces lane closures on I-480, Howe Avenue

nullThe Ohio Department of Transportation has announced pavement repairs are planned for the weekend beginning Friday night in Hudson, Macedonia and Twinsburg on Interstate 480 eastbound. Various lane restrictions will be in place through Monday morning.

On Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls, the eastbound lanes between Main Street and the Applebee’s driveway will be closed through 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 for roadway reconstruction. The detour is Main St. to Independence Avenue to Bucholzer Boulevard.