Nordonia Hills Schools will remain on hybrid calendar next week

Kent Weeklies

After Summit County returned to the Orange level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Thursday, Nordonia Hills Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark announced the school district will continue to operate on its hybrid calendar next week.

Option 1 students, as opposed to students who are attending classes strictly online, will attend classes in person two days per week the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

Clark said that the Board of Education will discuss what being in the Orange level will mean going forward after next week at its meeting on Monday.