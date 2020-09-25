Knights of Columbus extend Kettle Corn Season through October

Kent Weeklies

Due to the overwhelming support from the Aurora community, the Knights of Columbus Council 14186 have decided to extend the Kettle Corn Season. After taking a week off, the Knights will again be making and selling Kettle Corn on every other Wednesday through the months of September and October, weather and volunteer availability permitting. The next sale will be Sept. 30.

The drive thru process, with either cash or credit, has proven to be a hit with the community. When told of the plan to extend the season, many customers were elated and thankful. The response from the community has enabled the Knights to extend their charitable giving beyond the normal scope of giving.

The relationship with the Aurora Food Pantry has worked extremely well. Jeff Jackson, manager of the Aurora Food Pantry, sends an email every Saturday afternoon with his needs for the next week. The Knights then shop for the goods locally on Monday and deliver the needed items to the food pantry.

The Kettle Corn drive thru booth in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help parking lot located at Route 43 and Aurora Hudson Road, will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. and every other Wednesday through September and October. The Knights are grateful to the Community for their outstanding support.