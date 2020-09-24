Summit County Council member hosts office hours Sept. 30 in Cuyahoga Falls

Kent Weeklies

Summit County District 2 Council member John Schmidt will host public office hours on Wednesday, Sept. 30 between 6 and 7:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Lodge, 641 Silver Lake Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls. In light of the coronavirus, the wearing of masks and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. Schmidt will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from constituents. District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls, and portions of Akron including East Akron, Goodyear Heights and North Hill. For more information, call 330-643- 2725.