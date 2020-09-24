Children will be able to enjoy Trick or Treat with safety rules

STOW – Trick or Treat will be Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Considering how many things have been taken from our children this past year, Trick or Treating was not one we wanted to take away,” said Mayor John Pribonic. “As such, we believe that we can safely hold Trick or Treating this year. But we will need everyone’s help to make this possible.”

All residents are asked to follow the city’s guidelines to keep everyone safe:

1. If you want to participate in handing out treats, please turn your porch light on.

2. Please adhere to the Governor’s recommendations on social distancing, gatherings of people and the wearing of masks.

3. Please do not put out a “group” bucket where multiple children may reach in and retrieve treats. Instead, with a gloved hand, distribute candy individually. It is preferred that you place it in the bag instead of passing it directly to the child.

4. Sanitize your hands frequently

The Trick-or-Treat event is subject to change based on recommendations from Summit County Public Health.

As of now, Trick or Treating in Munroe Falls is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.