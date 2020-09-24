School Note for Sept. 27

Kent Weeklies

Tallmadge High School PTSA hosts fundraiser Sept. 28

Tallmadge High School PTSA will have a fundraiser on Sept. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Panda Express, located at 233 Tallmadge Road, Kent.

20% of event sales will be donated to: Tallmadge High School PTSA. To make the donation in-store, show the paper or digital version of flier. To make the donation with an online order, Enter 316242 in the promo code box during online checkout at order.pandaexpress.com. Orders must be placed on the event day.