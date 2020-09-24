Cuyahoga Falls students to go to hybrid system

CUYAHOGA FALLS – Students in the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools will start going back to the buildings part of the time, starting Monday.

The district had started the school year with all instruction online, but students who are enrolled in the district’s in-person option will now return to the buildings two days per week.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen - for the most part - flat trend lines in Summit County COVID-19 testing positivity rates,” said Superintendent Todd Nichols. “Also, Summit County has been at Level 1 - Yellow for the last two weeks. Finally, area school districts who have returned are not experiencing community spread in their buildings. All of this indicates continued improvement in the metrics as they relate specifically to our health jurisdiction.”

Students who enrolled in the Black Tiger Remote Learning Academy, which provides all-online instruction, will continue to take classes virtually.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System is a four-tier, color coded system that ranks counties according to several factors regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The colors are, from least severe to most, are yellow, orange, red and purple. To date, no county in Ohio has been ranked purple.

In addition, the district will offer free meals to its students younger than 18 years, according to information provided by the district. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food & Nutrition Services published a nationwide waiver extension for the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option through Dec. 31.

All children under the age of 18 can receive a free breakfast and lunch daily at all nine Cuyahoga Falls School Buildings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All pickup sites may distribute meals to a parent or guardian to take home to their children, with no need to provide the sites with names or student ID numbers.

For details, visit https://www.cfalls.org.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com