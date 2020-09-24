Acker-Moore Memorial Post in Stow opens up with activities

STOW – Veterans and members who meet at the Acker-Moore Memorial Post, 3733 Fishcreek Road, are hoping to see the facility fully reopened in 2021 after its operation was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everything was delayed because of COVID-19, said Robert Lagasse, who took over in late 2019 as general manager of the Post, which is the home to VFW Post 4738 and American Legion Post 175.

The building was shut down due to COVID-19, but has been slowly re-opening.

“We have a full banquet hall and rent out to anyone in the community,” Lagasse said. “During the pandemic the capacity is 110 people in the large room.”

A smaller banquet hall, known as the “bunker,” is designed after a 1940s air hangar with a limit of 30 people for casual events like birthday parties, Lagasse said.

The plans for 2021 are to bring the banquet hall back to full capacity, add more members and expand the programs, he said.

“It’s a great community facility, and we’re here to work with the community and be a meeting place and help each other out,” said Lagasse, who has been in the food and beverage business, as well as managing private clubs for 20 years.

Money raised through events goes to the club or organization raising the money for charitable events throughout the year, he said.

Wednesday night is bingo with doors opening to the public at 4:30 p.m. and closing at 9 p.m. Players buy cards to play. They can purchase a book for 11 to 12 games for $15.

Every third Thursday of the month is pasta night from 5 to 9 p.m. for $8 and open to the public.

The post has a café where they sell food and during Lent they do fish fries on Friday nights.

Members don’t have to be veterans but can be social members of the Acker-Moore Memorial Post, Lagasse said.

For more information, call 330-673-1608

Even with COVID, members of the Acker-Moore Memorial Post were present for the Sept. 11 presentation at Town Hall. From VFW Post 4738, Second Vice Commander Ed Ash, and from American Legion Post 175, Commander Orville Ollis and 1st V.P. Paul Galido gave the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Acker-Moore Memorial Post is one of only a few duel posts in the entire country with both members of the American Legion and the VFW meeting in the building. Each group has its own chain of command.

“Members join for the camaraderie with fellow veterans,” Ollis said. “It’s a social club the family can get involved in. Dinners and activities will be coming up. It’s hard now because we’ve been closed.”

COVID has affected membership since many are elderly, Ollis said. But they hope to grow numbers in the future.

To join the VFW, the person has to be in the military and serve on foreign soil.

Any service member can join the American Legion, Ollis said. In addition, members in the Sons of American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary don’t have to serve in the military but need to have a close relative such as a parent or grandparent who served in the military.

“We support all veterans and they can call when they need help,” Ollis said.

Donations and funds raised by the post help veterans and military families in need, he said.

“A lot of guys are deployed and their families need help,” Ollis said. “We can contact the Veterans Administration for anything they need and try to help out.”

Ash said they need younger members to replace those who can no longer participate.

“We have a few World War II veterans but they have health issues and we’re losing them,” Ash said. “We have some Korean vets but Vietnam veterans are my era. I was in Vietnam and we have several of those.”

Most members are retired, Ash said.

“When you’re young you are working and raising a family so you don’t join,” Ash said.

Ash said he joined but wasn’t affiliated with any post because he traveled, but when he reached retirement age, he joined the Cuyahoga Falls Post and then the Stow Post.

“Since I’ve joined, I’ve been more active,” Ash said. “We can participate in creating events like the fish fry and we have Bingo back.”

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com.