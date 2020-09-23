Twinsburg police reports

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Nathaniel Lane woman reported that after a package containing a protector screen cover of unspecified value was delivered to her home, someone opened it while it was still on her porch and took the item during the early afternoon Sept. 1.

Wallet and phone stolen: A Chagrin Falls woman reported someone stole her wallet phone case containing a cell phone of unspecified value, bank card and driver’s license while she was at a Church Street business during the late afternoon Aug. 27. Fraudulent charges to the bank card were not reported.

Police said they cited two Twinsburg girls, ages 15 and 17, with disorderly conduct after police responded to a report that the girls were fighting near tennis courts at a Darrow Park Drive apartment complex during the late afternoon Sept. 1.

A Twinsburg police officer reported that while on patrol at the city-owned Glen Eagles Golf Club off Glenwood Drive, she found graffiti on a metal tunnel between the two golf courses late in the evening Aug. 31. Police said they notified the city’s service department.

A Darrow Road woman reported Aug. 26 that someone used her personal information to commit unspecified fraud. Police said the woman did not suffer any financial loss.

Police said they arrested a Ravenna Road woman, 42, after a Ravenna Road business employee reported the woman and a male were locked out of their vehicle in the business’ parking lot during the early afternoon Aug. 27 and they discovered the woman was wanted for failing to appear in Stow Municipal Court on a drug paraphernalia charge Twinsburg police filed in July. The woman was held in Solon City Jail on a 10 percent of $5,000 bond.