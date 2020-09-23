Tallmadge sets Trick or Treat for Oct. 29

Kent Weeklies

The city of Tallmadge is working with the Summit County Public Health Department on the details for a Halloween program but it has not yet released information for Trick or Treat, which will be on Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Those who plan to go door-to-door and/or hand out treats should only go with members of their household and remember to wear a mask, wash/sanitize hands regularly, socially distance, and should not participate if they or a member of their household are sick, according to Adam Bozic, assistant parks & recreation superintendent.

Due to COVID-19, the recreation center will not host a street dance but plans to have a drive-in family-friendly movie for Halloween night at the high school parking lot with a movie theater screen where everyone stays in their cars and uses a radio station for the sound.