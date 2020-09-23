Tallmadge police reports

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A man reported Sept. 16 that someone smashed his work van’s window and broke a door lock on a second van while the vehicles were parked outside his home in Tacoma Avenue’s 400 block since the evening before. Police said the work van was entered, but nothing was reported stolen, and the other van was not entered. Damages were estimated at a total of $700, said police.

Vehicle reported damaged twice: A woman reported someone damaged her vehicle twice while it was parked outside her apartment in North Thomas Road’s 200 block during an approximately 24-hour period in mid-September. She reported someone scratched the vehicle all over, with the damage estimated at $1,000, during the evening Sept. 15. Earlier in the day, she had reported someone tore off both side mirrors and scratched the hood since the evening before. A police report did not include an estimate for those damages.

A woman reported someone stole an approximately $600 mountain bike from her home’s rear deck in South Avenue’s 200 block during the morning Sept. 14. The woman said an old bicycle was left in its place.

Police said they cited a Tallmadge man, 43, and an Akron man, 24, with disorderly conduct in connection with an altercation between them involving baseball bats outside the Tallmadge man’s apartment building in North Thomas Road’s 200 block at around 7:25 p.m. Sept. 13. Police said that on a video a witness shot of the incident, they saw the North Thomas man standing in the building’s parking lot swinging a bat at the Akron man. The Akron man could then be seen walking out of the frame and returning with a bat that he used to chase the North Thomas man with.

Police said they charged a 22-year-old Akron man with third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer following a pursuit that started at about 9:45 a.m. Sept. 8. Police said they were responding to a possible alleged domestic violence call in an Erie Drive parking lot when they saw a vehicle the man was driving moving away from a woman. Police said an officer signaled the man to stop with overhead lights, but the man pulled out onto Southeast Avenue toward Tallmadge Circle and the officer began pursuing him with lights and siren. The man then turned west through parking lots as another officer joined the pursuit and came out onto Southwest Avenue heading away from Tallmadge Circle. Police said the pursuit then reached speeds of up to 70 mph and the man was improperly passing other vehicles. He turned onto Goodyear Boulevard and then onto side streets, not stopping for stop signs at intersections. Police said they backed off a little for safety reasons and lost the man in the area of Brittain Road and Interstate 76 and believe he got onto the highway. They then terminated the pursuit. Police said the woman declined any medical assistance and was uncooperative, but she did identify the man and the officer who initially responded to the call was able to confirm the identification with the man’s Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo. A warrant was issued for his arrest.